Donald Trump jokes that he could 'shoot somebody' and not lose any voters

Colin Campbell
Photo: Scott Olson/ Getty.

Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump joked during a Saturday campaign rally that he could shoot someone without losing any votes.

“They say I have the most loyal people. Did you ever see that?” Trump said to his supporters in Sioux Center, Iowa.

He continued: “Where I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody. And I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK? It’s like incredible.”

A Trump campaign volunteer told ABC News that Trump’s point was clear, but the real-estate mogul “probably could’ve worded it a little bit better.”

Watch below:

