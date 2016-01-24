Donald Trump jokes that he could 'shoot somebody' and not lose any voters

Photo: Scott Olson/ Getty.

Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump joked during a Saturday campaign rally that he could shoot someone without losing any votes.

“They say I have the most loyal people. Did you ever see that?” Trump said to his supporters in Sioux Center, Iowa.

He continued: “Where I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody. And I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK? It’s like incredible.”

A Trump campaign volunteer told ABC News that Trump’s point was clear, but the real-estate mogul “probably could’ve worded it a little bit better.”

Watch below:

WATCH: Donald Trump jokes he could "shoot somebody" and not "lose any voters" https://t.co/PdFKQFcA6s https://t.co/9s93iE12hg — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 23, 2016

