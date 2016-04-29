Donald Trump went on another extensive rant about John Kasich's eating habits

Screenshot/YouTube Donald Trump pretending to stuff food into his mouth.

Donald Trump again chastised John Kasich for his now widely publicized eating habits during a Thursday rally in Evansville, Indiana.

Speaking as if he were Kasich, he said he wanted to hold a press conference “right around me as I stuff pancakes down my throat.”

“Seriously, did you ever see a guy eat like this?” he asked the crowd.

“Every time you see him, he’s eating,” Trump continued. “He’s stuffing his face. I’ve never seen. The pizza. He ate a piece of pizza — I’m telling you, it was four or five inches long by four or five inches — and he couldn’t get it in his mouth. And he’s pushing it in with the fork and he’s got 20 cameras around.”

Trump previously railed on what he called “disgusting” eating habits from Kasich during a Monday rally in Rhode Island.

“This guy takes a pancake and he’s shoving it in his mouth,” Trump told the crowd. “It’s disgusting. Do you want this guy for your president?”

Kasich’s chief strategist, John Weaver, told Business Insider in an email that he “didn’t see any pancakes” at Kasich’s Monday diner stop, which was what Trump was referencing.

Kasich, the Ohio governor, is one of two Republican rivals remaining for Trump, along with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

