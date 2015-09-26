TRUMP: Boehner wasn't tough enough

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump on Friday called House Speaker John Boehner’s (R-Ohio) announcement that he’ll resign next month a “good thing.”

“I think it’s time,” Trump told The Hill. “Someone else will come in and maybe they will have a tougher attitude.”

Earlier in the day, Boehner stunned Washington by announcing that he would resign at the end of October.

The veteran lawmaker often locked horns with the most conservative members of his caucus, who would demand he push harder for their cause than Boehner felt was practical.

Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner, told The Hill that he agreed with Boehner’s conservative critics.

“No, he didn’t. Not enough,” Trump said when asked if Boehner did enough to fight for conservative principles. “I don’t think he’s a conservative.”

Trump added: “I think it’s time for him [to move on] and the party and everybody.”

