'They misrepresent my positions!': Donald Trump goes off again on 'really hostile' 'Morning Joe'

Donald Trump is continuing his feud with the hosts of MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ — and they say they’re flattered.

“Wow, I hear @Morning_Joe has gone really hostile ever since I said I won’t do or watch the show anymore,” he tweeted early Tuesday morning. “They misrepresent my positions!”

The tweet followed a segment of the show that focused on Trump’s weekend statements suggesting Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton was a “total enabler” of former President

Bill Clinton.

Co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mike Brzezinski responded on-air shortly after Trump’s tweet, with Brzezinski asking rhetorically what the show “went wrong about?”

“When did he say he wasn’t going to watch the show?” Scarborough asked. “I must have missed that one.”

“Maybe he said it to himself,” he added. “How you doing, Donald? It’s very funny when you say you don’t watch the show. I think it’s cute. Keep it up. It makes us feel good that you care that much that you tweet about us.”

The latest lament from Trump was the second in a span of a few days. On Friday, Trump engaged in another spat with Scarborough after the former Republican congressman floated the idea of a third-party alternative in November’s general election.

“Joe Scarborough initially endorsed Jeb Bush and Jeb crashed, then John Kasich and that didn’t work,” Trump tweeted. “Not much power or insight!”

“I hear @JoeNBC of rapidly fading @Morning_Joe is pushing hard for a third party candidate to run,” he posted moments later. “This will guarantee a Crooked Hillary win.”

Scarborough, who has been accused of having a cushy relationship with the bombastic billionaire, shot back soon after.

“Define ‘rapidly fading,’ Donnie boy,” he tweeted.

