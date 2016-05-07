Donald Trump attacks Joe Scarborough and 'rapidly fading' show for floating third-party candidate

Donald Trump engaged in a Twitter spat on Friday with Joe Scarborough, the host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” after the television personality floated the idea of a third-party alternative in November’s general election.

“Joe Scarborough initially endorsed Jeb Bush and Jeb crashed, then John Kasich and that didn’t work,” Trump tweeted. “Not much power or insight!”

“I hear @JoeNBC of rapidly fading @Morning_Joe is pushing hard for a third party candidate to run,” he posted moments later. “This will guarantee a Crooked Hillary win.”

Scarborough, who’s been accused of having a cushy relationship with the bombastic billionaire, shot back soon after.

“Define ‘rapidly fading,’ Donnie boy,” he tweeted.

On Friday morning’s edition of “Morning Joe,” Scarborough was part of a panel discussion about the possibility of a third-party alternative to Trump and Hillary Clinton, the Democratic frontrunner.

“There is not a better time for someone to run as an Independent candidate,” Scarborough offered.

