Donald Trump just analysed some NFL quarterbacks on Twitter

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump used his Tuesday question-and-answer session on Twitter to weigh in on two NFL quarterback-related topics.

The Republican presidential front-runner first answered an inquiry about Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo’s collarbone injury and whether that would affect the team’s playoff chances.

Though the questioner didn’t appear serious, Trump offered his analysis of the team.

“The fact that Tony Romo got hurt is a terrible thing for the Dallas Cowboys. I think Tony is a great guy. I know him. And he’s also a great football player. And it certainly will hurt Dallas but their defence is excellent,” he said in a video posted in response.

Trump then pivoted to tout his recent support from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Trump repeatedly defended Brady amid his “Deflategate” scandal, and the two have showered praise on one another in recent weeks.

“Tom Brady just came out and endorsed me. And Tom Brady had another fantastic game. A total winner. It’s going to be a very interesting season. But for Dallas, not good news. For the Patriots, the way that Tom’s playing, great news,” Trump added.

Trump later answered a question about whether Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is an “elite” player, a popular sports meme.

Though that question was also likely less-than-serious, Trump weighed in decisively that Flacco is, indeed, an elite quarterback.

“I think Joe Flacco is actually a very elite quarterback. He won a Super Bowl,” Trump said. “He did it really to a certain extent with that great arm of his. I would say absolutely he is an elite quarterback.”

