Donald Trump retweets montage attacking Joe Biden as allegedly lecherous

Donald Trump on Monday hit back at Vice President Joe Biden over his assertion that Trump’s boasts about groping women was an admission of sexual assault.

The Republican presidential nominee retweeted a user who shared a montage of Biden hugging women in public settings and ceremonies. Set to cheesy funk music and edited to show the hugs and kisses in slow motion, the video labelled the vice president “Creepy Joe.”

“@MarkSimoneNY: Watch Joe Biden’s Long History Of Grabbing, Kissing and Groping Women Who Are Cringing: https://t.co/1iQCMd25Dz“

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2016

Biden has been an outspoken critic of Trump since the real-estate magnate entered the presidential race in 2015. But in recent days, the vice president has ramped up his criticism of Trump over the Republican presidential nominee’s boasts about groping women and kissing them without their permission.

“I’m tired of new politicians who want to go to Washington to demean women,” Biden said at a campaign rally in Nevada last week. “His admission of what is the textbook example of sexual assault — I’m talking about Trump, obviously — isn’t that different than the way he’s abused power all along.”

The vice president has been particularly active in attempting to curb sexual assault on college campuses, creating an Obama administration task force dedicated to studying and reducing violence against women on college campuses and pledging not to visit colleges and universities the administration deems insufficiently serious about tackling sexual assault.

