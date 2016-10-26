Donald Trump says he'd 'love' to go out back to the barn and fight Joe Biden

First Joe Biden implied that he wanted to fight Donald Trump over his comments about women, now the GOP nominee is apparently welcoming the opportunity.

“Did you see where Biden wants to take me to the back of the barn? I’d love that, Trump said.

“I’d love that. I’d love that. Mr. Tough Guy. You know, he’s Mr. Tough Guy. You know when he’s Mr. Tough Guy? When he’s standing behind a microphone by himself,” Trump said.

Trump’s comments were in response to Joe Biden’s suggestion last week that he wanted to take Trump “behind the gym” after a 2005 tape that leaked this month showed Trump ;bragging about groping women.

“The press always ask me, ‘Don’t I wish I were debating him?’ No, I wish we were in high school — I could take him behind the gym. That’s what I wish,” Biden said.

On Monday, Biden walked back his comments saying he would only take Trump to task if they were both still in school.

Watch Trump’s remarks below:

.@realDonaldTrump says VP @JoeBiden wants to take him ‘to the back of the barn’; calls Biden ‘Mr. Tough Guy’ https://t.co/tw61wF7qll

— Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) October 25, 2016

