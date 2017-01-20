Trump will name Woody Johnson as ambassador to the UK -- and it could have a huge impact in the Jets

Donald Trump announced in a speech on Thursday that New York Jets owner Woody Johnson will serve as the next United States ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Trump made the announcement at a luncheon in Washington honouring supporters, according to Reuters.

The move is expected to have a big impact on the Jets as Johnson has been heavily involved in the day-to-day operations of the franchise and that will have to change.

In early January, Pro Football Talk reported that Johnson had been making arrangements to hand over day-to-day control of his football team to his younger brother, Christopher Wold Johnson. He will also presumably represent Johnson on three NFL committees: the media committee; business ventures; and the finance committee.

Johnson, 69, is the CEO of Johnson Company, Inc., and a longtime donor to the Republic Party. During the GOP primary race, Johnson served as the national finance chairman for the Jeb Bush campaign.

During that time, Trump sent the following tweet:

In May, Johnson endorsed Trump for president.

Johnson is not the first NFL owner to take a government job. From 2009 t0 2012, Steelers owner Dan Rooney served as the US ambassador to Ireland.

Woody Johnson, owner of the NYJets, is @JebBush‘s finance chairman. If Woody would have been w/me, he would have been in the playoffs, at least!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2016

