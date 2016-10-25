Donald Trump responds to porn actress accusation: 'Oh, I'm sure she's never been grabbed before'

Donald Trump on Monday responded to an adult-film actress who recently accused him of making an unwanted sexual advances, telling a New Hampshire radio station, “Oh, I’m sure she’s never been grabbed before.”

In an interview first reported by CNN, Trump told WGIR radio the accusations made by Jessica Drake and a score of other women were “total fiction.”

Drake accused Trump in a Saturday news conference of grabbing and kissing her without permission, in addition to offering her money to accept a private invitation to his penthouse hotel room.

“These are stories that are made up, these are total fiction,” Trump said. “You’ll find out that, in the years to come, these women that stood up, it was all fiction. They were made up. I don’t know these women, it’s not my thing to do what they say. You know I don’t do that.”

“I don’t grab them, as they say, on the arm,” he continued. “One said, ‘He grabbed me on the arm.’ And she’s a porn star. You know, this one that came out recently, ‘He grabbed me and he grabbed me on the arm.’

“Oh, I’m sure she’s never been grabbed before.”

Trump has vehemently denied the accusations from at least 11 women who have accused him of sexual misconduct. Their allegations followed the release of a leaked tape that showed him boasting in 2005 about being able to grope women because “when you’re a star they let you do it.”

During a Saturday rally, he vowed to sue all of his accusers following the election.

