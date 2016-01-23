Donald Trump shares another bizarre Jeb Bush image -- this time from a 'White Genocide' account

Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump on Friday shared yet another strange Twitter image going after former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R).

But in a strange twist, Trump’s latest attack comes from an account called “@WhiteGenocideTM,” which had a reference to Adolf Hitler on its cover image. The account’s tweets and retweets included a stream of racist, anti-Semitic, and other prejudiced posts.

The image Trump shared depicted Bush as a homeless person standing in front of Trump Tower. It featured Bush holding a cardboard sign urging people to vote for Trump.

View it below:

