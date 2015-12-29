Donald Trump launches bizarre late-night Twitter taunts at Jeb Bush

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump took a few unusual Twitter jabs at presidential rival and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) on Monday night.

Notably, Trump shared a photo that depicted Bush picking his nose. However, that photo appears to actually be an altered Reuters image of Bush with a finger on his lip.

The Republican front-runner additionally retweeted a supporter who claimed that Bush’s mother is a Trump supporter.

“So cute!” Trump added.

Among the other Trump jabs were a shot at the supposedly disastrous record of Bush’s father, former President George H.W. Bush, and brother, former President George W. Bush. Trump also retweeted a supporter mocking Jeb Bush for attacking Trump while sagging in the polls of the GOP primary.

Earlier in the evening, Bush bashed Trump during a Fox News interview. Speaking on “The Kelly File,” Bush brought up Trump’s Democratic past and said he “is not a serious candidate and he would be, I think, a disaster as the party’s nominee.”

“He’ll never be president,” Bush said of Trump.

Bush campaign spokeswoman Kristy Campbell responded to Trump’s tweets by suggesting the billionaire businessman was “Twitter-drunk”:

Out on Twitter there arose such a clatter, late night twitter-drunk Donald is back at it! https://t.co/yyTfQN3IM8

— Kristy Campbell (@kristymcampbell) December 29, 2015

View Trump’s various Monday-night taunts below:

“@sunquist007: @JebBush Why do u keep trying to attack Trump? Really dumb strategy! U lose, he wins! #lets make America great again!!!!!”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2015

“@russgrand: @JebBush We had your brother and Father who were a disaster in office..do us a favour and drop out in favour of @realDonaldTrump“

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2015

