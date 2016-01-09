Donald Trump shares image of Jeb Bush at sad, lonely birthday party

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump had some more schoolyard-esque taunts Thursday night for his chief critic on the presidential campaign trail.

In addition to mocking former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) for making his supporters fall “asleep” at rallies, Trump shared an image depicting Bush at a lonely birthday party. The image showed Bush sitting alone, with a birthday hat, staring at some cake.

The original image was apparently a stock photo of someone else.

Here’s the tweet — which would be highly unusual if it were sent out by any other presidential candidate:

This was not the first time that Trump has shared a ridiculous image of Bush on Twitter.

At the end of December, Trump tweeted a Bush photo that was altered to make it seem as if the former governor were picking his nose. The Republican front-runner also retweeted a supporter who claimed that Bush’s mother was a Trump supporter.

“So cute!” Trump added.

At the time, Bush’s spokeswoman responded: “Out on Twitter there arose such a clatter, late night twitter-drunk Donald is back at it!”

