Donald Trump trolls Jeb Bush by suggesting he needs to stop smoking pot

Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump implied in an attack video Monday that former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) is still smoking marijuana, after Bush had admitted to past use four decades ago.

At the Republican debate on Wednesday, Bush admitted to smoking marijuana when he was a teenager, after Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) accused Bush of hypocrisy for enforcing strict laws that punish marijuana users.

“Forty years ago, I smoked marijuana and I admit it,” Bush said. “I’m sure that other people might have done it and may not want to say it in front of 25 million people. My mum’s not happy that I just did.”

On Monday, Trump’s Instagram account posted a video compiling some of Bush’s statements about immigration, the war in Iraq, and birthright citizenship. Trump, who frequently attacks Bush via the use of Instagram video, wrote in a caption that Bush has “been confused for 40 years.”

“Are we sure it was only 40 years ago?” the ad says, before flashing Trump’s slogan.

Tim Miller, a spokesman for Bush, wrote on Twitter that Trump’s Instagram attacks are “running out of steam”:

These are running out of steam. Guy needs a 2nd act. https://t.co/DReFO6eHaz @RyanLizza

— Tim Miller (@Timodc) September 21, 2015

The video is the latest in a series of simple videos that from Trump’s Instagram account that have blasted Bush. Earlier this month, Trump posted a video of a woman asleep at one of Bush’s campaign rallies and mocked Bush for his “low-energy” style.

Despite Trump’s slam on Monday, the current Republican front-runner did not engage at the debate while candidates like Paul, Bush, and former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina discussed the merits of mandatory-minimum drug-sentencing laws, states’ rights to legalise weed, and the use of medical marijuana.

Watch the video below:





NOW WATCH: The most expensive and extravagant vacations in the world



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.