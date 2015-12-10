Donald Trump trolls Jeb Bush in new Instagram attack ad

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s (R) said Donald Trump is a “gifted politician,” and Trump’s campaign doesn’t want voters to forget it.

On Wednesday, Trump released a Instagram video that spliced together George Stephanopoulos’ recent interview with the former Florida governor, in which Bush acknowledged Trump’s skills as a politician.

“He’s succeeding right now for sure,” Bush said in the clip.

The ad then cut to Bush telling Stephanopoulos multiple times that Trump is a “gifted politician.”

The ad ended with text that said: “Jeb Bush is finally making sense for the first time!”

Trump has frequently used his Instagram account to bludgeon his rivals, using short, clips of candidates to illustrate push a larger theme. Bush has been the subject of several of his ads, one of which suggested that Bush may have smoked marijuana more recently than he admitted in a Republican presidential debate.

Bush was far less complimentary of Trump in the totality of Sunday’s interview.

“He’s succeeding right now for sure. He’s a gifted politician,” Bush said on Sunday. “But he’s not a serious candidate. He’s not offered anything serious as it relates to the fight against terror. He’s not offering any proposals as it relates to dealing with these structural challenges we face going forward.

Bush added: “But he’s a gifted politician. He connects with people’s angst and their anger. But over the long haul, we need to have productive, constructive ideas to lift people up.”

Watch the ad below:



