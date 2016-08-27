Donald Trump is frequently using a phrase that he mocked Jeb Bush for in the primary

Donald Trump is ramping up his use of a phrase that he once brutally mocked Jeb Bush for using during the Republican primaries.

On both Thursday and Friday, the Republican nominee tweeted that he “will fix it” when it comes to improving the lives of African-Americans and Hispanics.

“What do African-Americans and Hispanics have to lose by going with me,” he tweeted Friday. “Look at the poverty, crime and educational statistics. I will fix it!”

“So many in the African-American community are doing so badly, poverty and crime way up, employment and jobs way down: I will fix it, promise,” he wrote Thursday.

Since November, Trump has tweeted more than 10 times about how he will “fix” problems in the country, even going as far as saying that he “alone” can fix it, a line he uttered during his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland last month.

But when Bush unveiled his “Jeb can fix it” branding late last year, Trump didn’t think quite as highly of the phrase.

“Jeb’s new slogan – “Jeb can fix it,'” he tweeted. “I never thought of Jeb as a crook!”

Trump added at the time: “Stupid message, the word ‘fix’ is not a good one to use in politics!”

Trump relentlessly mocked Bush during the primary, labelling him as “low energy.” The former Florida governor has not endorsed Trump, although his son, George P. Bush, recently came out in support of the Manhattan billionaire.

