Donald Trump just trolled Jeb Bush with a video touting him as a cure for insomnia

Instagram/Donald Trump A scene from Donald Trump’s attack ad.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump released a fake commercial on Tuesday that proclaimed one of his rivals, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), can help people fall asleep.

“Having trouble sleeping at night? Too much energy? Need some low energy?” the narrator in the Trump video asks. “Jeb — for all your sleeping needs.”

The video included footage of an audience member nodding off during one of Bush’s speeches at New Hampshire’s Foss Manufacturing. After that footage first emerged last week, Bush’s campaign said the sleeping woman woke up at 4 a.m. that day for a 12-hour shift.

On Twitter, Trump added: “Wake up Jeb supporters!”

Trump’s broadside is only the latest in an increasingly negative back-and-forth between the two Republican candidates. Among other things, Bush has sought to portray Trump as insufficiently conservative while the real-estate mogul constantly calls Bush a “low-energy person.”

View the Trump ad below:

