Donald Trump mocks Jeb Bush for asking his 'mummy' to campaign with him

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump mocked former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) for bringing his mum, the former first lady, out on the campaign trail.

During a campaign rally on Sunday, Trump maintained that the audience at Saturday night’s Republican debate only booed him because they were Bush donors who were unhappy with Trump’s insurgent campaign.

“And then you wonder why they booed me when I attacked poor, poor, poor Jeb Bush who brings out his mother because he needed help,” Trump said.

Earlier this week, Bush trolled Trump’s decision to cancel a campaign event due to a snowstorm. Bush tweeted a photo of his 90-year-old mother Barbara Bush and a five-year-old girl who both managed to make it to a campaign event despite the snow.

At Sunday’s speech, Trump hit back.

“‘Mummy please come — walk in the snow, mum,'” Trump said, imitating the former governor.

“I like his mother but I don’t like that stuff, I don’t like that stuff,” Trump said. “We got to do it on our own.”

For her part, the former first lady has not kept contempt for Trump a secret.

In an interview on CNN earlier this week, Barbara Bush said that she was “sick” of the reality-television star.

“He doesn’t give many answers to how he would solve problems. He sort of makes faces and says insulting things,” she said. “He’s said terrible things about women, terrible things about the military. I don’t understand why people are for him, for that reason.”

Only hours after the interview aired, Trump responded on Twitter:

Wow, Jeb Bush, whose campaign is a total disaster, had to bring in mummy to take a slap at me. Not nice!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.