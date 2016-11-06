Trump criticises Jay Z for language used at Clinton rally: 'Can you imagine if I said that?'

Donald Trump on Saturday criticised Jay Z for the foul language he used while performing a concert at a Hillary Clinton rally the night before, saying that if he were to use such words he would find himself in hot water.

“I actually like Jay Z, but you know, the language last night. Oh. Oh. I was thinking, maybe I’ll just try it? Should I use that language for one event? Can you imagine if I said that?” Trump rhetorically asked a crowd at a rally in Tampa, Florida.

Jay Z repeatedly used the n-word and dropped f-bombs while rapping for a get out the vote effort Friday night in Ohio. He was joined by Beyonce, Big Sean, and Chance the Rapper.

“He used every word in the book,” Trump said. “I won’t even use the initials because I’ll get in trouble, they will get me in trouble. He used every word in the book last night.”

The Republican presidential nominee boasted that he was able to attract massive crowds without Clinton’s star power, before again highlighting the language employed at the concert.

“In Hershey, Pennsylvania, last night, we had an arena, we had 27,000 people show up, many couldn’t get in,” he said. “Far more than Jay Z had with their free tickets. Free tickets! Far more. And Beyonce. And I like the both, but he used language last night that was so bad.”

Trump added: “And then Hillary said, ‘I did not like Donald Trump’s lewd language.’ My lewd language! I’ll tell you what: I’ve never said what he said in my life! But that shows you the phoniness of politicians and the phoniness of the whole system, folks.”

Clinton has strongly criticised Trump for crude comments he has made toward women in the past. In October, her campaign specifically homed in on comments captured on a leaked 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape. Her campaign also cut a minute-long ad featuring other past Trump comments to paint him as a poor role model for children.

Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s campaign manager, also seized on Jay Z’s language to zing Clinton.

“‘Because our children are listening,’ right Hillary?” she asked in a tweet, referring to the Clinton ad, which showed kids watching the comments made by Trump over the years.

Clinton and Trump are both holding multiple events this weekend as they sprint toward the finish line. Election Day is on November 8.

