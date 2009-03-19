The Trump Business Isn't Real Estate, It's Branding

We’ve noticed a pattern in failed projects tied to Donald Trump. When they are being promoted or marketed to the public, the connections to Trump are played up. When they fail, the Donald claims his only connection to the project was a licensing agreement that allowed his name to be used.



This happened with Trump Mortgage. When it was launched, Donald Trump spoke before a crowd packed into the atrium at Trump Tower about the magnificent company. When it failed, Trump more or less claimed he had nothing to do with the company. Now, the same thing seems to have happened with a construction project in Baja, Mexico. Watch the video below to see how Trump scurries away from the project bearing his name, leaving investors with the pain.

We’re sad to see that he’s now got Ivanka Trump, his daughter and one of our favourite economic gurus, selling the same line of nonsense. (via Cityfile)



