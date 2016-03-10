TRUMP: 'Islam hates us'

CNN/screenshot Anderson Cooper, right, interviews Donald Trump.

Donald Trump gave some more provocative comments on Wednesday about Islam.

“I think Islam hates us,” Trump said when CNN anchor Anderson Cooper asked him if the US is at war with Islam.

“There’s a tremendous hatred. We have to get to the bottom of it. There is an unbelievable hatred of us,” the Republican presidential frontrunner continued.

Trump sparked a national firestorm last December when he proposed that the US bar all Muslims tourists and immigrants until the “hatred” in the religion is figured out. Trump announced his plan after the terror attacks in San Bernardino and Paris.

Last November, Trump also appeared open to some kind of database for Muslim Americans, but he later distanced himself from the idea.

“There’s a tremendous hatred. And we have to be very vigilant,” Trump told Cooper on Wednesday.

“We have to be very careful,” he added. “And we can’t allow people coming into this country who have this hatred of the United States and of people that are not Muslim.”

Watch Trump on CNN below:

