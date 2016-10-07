'Wouldn't it be nice if we attacked first?': Donald Trump floats military strategy ideas

Photo: Getty Images

Donald Trump suggested that an “attack first” strategy might be best when confronting America’s enemies.

During a town hall event in Sandown, New Hampshire, on Friday, the Republican presidential candidate expressed contempt for Hillary Clinton’s plan to fight terror groups like ISIS.

Clinton, the Democratic nominee, has proposed supply line disruptions and increased airstrikes to drive ISIS militants out of key areas of Iraq and Syria.

Trump, who has not yet publicly discussed details of his campaign’s anti-terrorism proposals, asked on Thursday: “Isn’t there an element of surprise?”

“Remember when we were young and we were studying history, and they talk about some of the great generals, and the great attacks? … Wouldn’t it be nice if we attacked first, and talked about our great victory later?”

“It’s a very, very sad thing. We are being run by people that are incompetent,” the Manhattan billionaire said.

Clinton, who served as secretary of state during President Barack Obama’s first term, has criticised Trump for not outlining the specifics of his plans to fight terrorism — most notably at the candidates’ first debate: “He says it’s a secret plan, but the only secret is that he has no plan,” Clinton suggested.

Watch the full video of Donald Trump’s town hall meeting below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

