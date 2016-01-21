Donald Trump is 'pure propaganda for groups like ISIS,' says the son of a terrorist involved in the 1993 World Trade Center attack

Donald Trump’s rhetoric is helping groups like ISIS, says the son of a convicted terrorist.

Business Insider spoke with Zak Ebrahim, who is an author and speaker, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (Ebrahim helped stage a simulation of life as a refugee, which we attended.)

His father, El-Sayyid Nosaid, assassinated

Rabbi Meir Kahane, the founder of the Jewish Defence League. While in prison for that crime, he helped facilitate the logistics of acquiring the tools used to bomb the World Trade Center in 1993.

Ebrahim’s life was difficult, to say the least, after his father was jailed. But, he managed to overcome his father’s reputation and gone on to have success as a peace activist speaking out against terrorism.

He’s now dedicated his life to trying to overcome hatred, and promote a peaceful understanding of different cultures.

We asked him what he thinks of Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump’s rhetoric on Muslims and why he thought Trump was gaining traction. Here’s what he said:

“People will look toward whoever is yelling the loudest. These problems cannot be solved with bombs. You can not bomb people into a democracy. You can not change society by force.”

“Groups like ISIS use these comments. Donald Trump was talking a few weeks ago about how we need to kill their families. What he was advocating was killing someone like me because of what my father had done.”

“To hear a presidential candidate say we need to kill innocent people — that is pure propaganda for groups like ISIS. They love men like Donald Trump. He certainly isn’t working for them, but he is making their jobs much much easier. They point to these sorts of comments and frankly the policies that come out of these sorts of comments.”

Trump has faced criticism on both sides of the US political aisle for his rhetoric and his proposals, which have included a plan to temporarily ban most Muslim immigrants and tourists from entering the country.

Last month, Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton stirred controversy when she claimed that the terrorist group ISIS was “showing videos of Donald Trump” to potential recruits. Trump subsequently demanded an apology after her campaign couldn’t point to a specific video. However, Trump was reportedly subsequently featured in a recruitment video for al-Shabaab, a Somalia-based extremist group linked to Al Qaeda.

