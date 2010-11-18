Donald Trump: For The First Time I Am Seriously Considering A Run For President

Donald Trump was just on CNBC and he made a big announcement: He’s thinking about running for president.



He had gone on a long rant about the trade war with China, which he thinks is a good thing, when the question came up if he would ever run for office.

Trump says he is considering it “for the first time in his life.” Which office? He says there’s only one office that matters.

CNBC happens to be airing a Donald Trump special tonight, so of course this is a nice bit of pre-show hype.

Now someone buy his $12 million California golf villa >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.