NBC defends its decision to work with Donald Trump even after it publicly cut ties with him

NBC Donald Trump surrounded by his ‘SNL’ impersonators.

NBC executives had to explain how the network justified going back on its word to be in business with Donald Trump.

Reporters hounded the programming execs during NBC’s opening panel at the Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday morning in Los Angeles.

The conflict lies in NBC’s statement back in June that it was “

ending its relationship with Mr. Trump” after he made derogatory statements about Mexican immigrants during the announcement of his presidential run. At the time, he was removed as host of “The Apprentice” and NBC decided not to air his Miss USA pageant.

Then in October, Latino activists and others believed NBC went back on their word when they announced that Trump would host an episode of “Saturday Night Live,” a sure ratings winner.

“If we were in the business of never having guests on the network who had different views than our views, we’d be out of business,” NBC entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt responded when asked about the seemingly contradictory choices.

When the reporter continued to ask how it made sense, alternative and late-night president Paul Telegdy jumped in to help his colleague. “Both statements are true,” he said sternly.

“They don’t prevent us from booking someone in the public eye on a news program or an entertainment program,” he continued, “if they’re either newsworthy or entertaining. Does that answer the Donald Trump question?”

Trump previously hosted “The Apprentice” at NBC. The network is moving forward with actor and former California governor Arnold as host.

