Donald Trump jokes about the IRS and ISIS being 'the same thing'

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delighted his supporters on Thursday with a joke about the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Islamic State terror group, also known as ISIS.

Trump held a campaign rally at a casino in Sparks, Nevada, where he started listing how few topics there were in the race.

“I actually like taking questions and answers because you have things that are bad in the country,” Trump said. “But how many things are there?”

He started going down his main stump-speech issues.

“You’re going to talk about all of them. We can talk about immigration,” Trump continued.

He was apparently about to add “ISIS” as another issue but an audience member interrupted his train of thought.

“IRS is right. He says ‘IRS’ and I say ‘ISIS.’ Maybe it’s the same thing,” Trump mused, as the audience roared in approval.

He added: “It’s interesting. Who said that? That’s very interesting. But no, you talk about ISIS. You talk about the problems. You talk about Obamacare, which is going to be repealed and replaced.”

