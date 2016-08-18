Donald Trump: I don't have much faith in US intelligence agencies

Fox and Friends Donald Trump in an interview on Fox News.

Donald Trump cast doubt on Wednesday over the competency of the US intelligence apparatus, claiming that the intelligence community has led the country to make poor foreign policy decisions.

In an interview with “Fox and Friends,” reporter Ainsley Earhardt asked the Republican presidential nominee how much faith he had in US intelligence leaders.

“Not so much from the people that have been doing it for our country. I mean look what’s happened over the last 10 years. Look what’s happened over the years. I mean it’s been catastrophic,” Trump said. “As a matter of fact, I won’t use some of the people that are sort of your standards. You know just use them, use them, use them. Very easy to use them. But I won’t use them because they have made such bad decisions.”

The real-estate magnate specifically cited faulty CIA intelligence claiming that Iraq possessed so-called “weapons of mass destruction,” which spurred Bush administration officials and US lawmakers to support an invasion of the country in 2003.

“I mean you look at Iraq, you look at the Middle East, it’s a total powder keg. If we would have never touched it, it would have been a lot better. I mean we would have been much better off. On top of which we spent probably $4 trillion. Nobody even knows what we’ve spent,” Trump said.

Trump is set to receive his first classified intelligence briefing on Wednesday in New York.

Classified briefings are a courtesy extended to the nominees of both major parties in order to allow either to hit the ground running after November. Trump will be joined by New Jersey Mayor Chris Christie and advisor former Defence Intelligence Agency Director Michael Flynn.

