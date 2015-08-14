Donald Trump just posted this surreal Instagram video featuring ISIS, Hillary Clinton, and Benghazi

Real-estate developer Donald Trump on Thursday blasted Democratic leaders for “having fun” amid international crises.

The Republican presidential candidate launched the attack via an Instagram post.

The post includes a short video featuring the Islamic State’s infamous “Jihadi John” militant and scenes from the 2012 attack on the US diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya.

It also features a photo of President Barack Obama golfing and a video of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton dancing with her husband, former President Bill Clinton. Hillary Clinton is the Democrats’ 2016 presidential front-runner.

“POLITICIANS ARE HAVING FUN ON OUR DIME WHILE THE WORLD IS BURNING,” the video declared. The caption: “Not under my watch.”

View the Instagram video below:





