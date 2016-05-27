Donald Trump just trolled all the people who predicted he'd lose

Donald Trump Screengrab from Donald Trump’s Instagram on Friday.

Donald Trump isn’t letting the people who predicted he’d lose the Republican nomination forget it.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee shared a video Thursday on Instagram that compiled many of the high-profile politicians and political pundits who proclaimed Trump would never win the Republican nomination.

It came on the same day Trump was projected to have earned enough delegates to secure the nomination.

Far from extending an olive branch to his political detractors, Trump’s video mocked former rivals who have thus far declined to endorse him, including Ohio Gov. John Kasich, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, and Sen. Ted Cruz.

The video ended with a clip of President Barack Obama’s proclamation that Trump wouldn’t become president.

Text flashed onscreen: “Let’s see about that!”

Though he currently is neck and neck with Democratic presidential frontrunner Hillary Clinton in early national polls, many observers believe that Trump still faces enormous electoral hurdles to winning the presidency.

The real-estate magnate’s favorability ratings among women remain low, and his support among working-class Rust Belt voters — a vital constituency he almost certainly needs to win to secure the nomination — remains lower than Clinton’s standing with the group.

Watch Trump’s Instagram video below:

