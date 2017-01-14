Here's everyone who's performing at Trump's inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump has added some official names to the roster of talent for his presidential inauguration.

Country artist Toby Keith, Broadway singer Jennifer Holliday, and the rock band 3 Doors Down are all set to perform during the pre-inauguration concert, the Inaugural Committee said Friday, according to Billboard.

The actor Jon Voight, who has been a supporter of Trump since the campaign, will also appear during the inauguration events.

The Inaugural Committee previously booked “America’s Got Talent” singer Jackie Evancho, the Rockettes, and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir to perform at the inauguration.

Reports have circulated that a number of performers with more name recognition have refused offers to perform at the Trump inauguration, including Elton John, Andrea Bocelli, Motley Crue, and Celine Dion.

Trump took a swipe at “so-called ‘A’ list celebrities” on Twitter, saying that when it comes to his inauguration, “I want the PEOPLE!”

