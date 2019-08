GOP strategist and author of GOP GPS: How to Find the Millennials and Urban Voters the Republican Party Needs to Survive Evan Siegfried says Donald Trump’s continuous shifts on immigration reform could signal that the presidential candidate may not have a real solution to the problem.

