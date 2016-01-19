Donald Trump says he's going to make Apple build computers in the US

Photo: David Becker/ Getty.

If elected, presidential candidate Donald Trump plans to make Apple start “building their damn computers and things in this country instead of other countries.”

Trump’s ultimatum to the most valuable company in the world was made toward the end of a 45-minute speech he gave Monday at Liberty University in Virginia.

The leading candidate in the Republican presidential race said he would impose a 35% business tax on American businesses manufacturing outside the United States, as noted by Gizmodo.

Apple has manufactured its Mac Pro at a factory in Texas since 2013, but the vast majority of its products (including the iPhone) are largely made and assembled in China.

How Trump would force Apple’s supply chain, which relies heavily on a vast network of suppliers and large factories throughout Asia, to be brought stateside remains unknown. Apple CEO Tim Cook recently called the US tax code “awful for America.”

You can watch Trump’s full speech at Liberty University on C-SPAN.

