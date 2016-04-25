Donald Trump: 'If I lose, I don't think you will ever see me again'

Donald Trump on the campaign trail in Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Don’t expect to see Donald Trump give a humble concession speech if he loses the Republican presidential primary.

During a rally on Sunday in Maryland, the Republican presidential frontrunner mocked humble concession speeches, saying that if he lost the election, Americans would probably not hear from him.

“They fight like hell for six months, and they’re saying horrible things, the worst things you can imagine,” Trump said. “And then one of them loses, one of them wins. And the one who loses says, ‘I just want to congratulate my opponent. He is a brilliant man, he’ll be a great governor or president or whatever.'”

He continued: “I’m not sure you’re ever going to see me there. I don’t think I’m going to lose, but if I do, I don’t think you’re ever going to see me again, folks. I think I’ll go to Turnberry and play golf or something.”

Trump’s mockery wasn’t relegated just to the electoral losers. On Sunday, he also said the winners were too modest.

“Half the times [the winners] put them in the administration, that’s how they get rid of them,” Trump said of the losing candidates.

This has not stopped Trump from graciously accepting endorsements from other candidates who have dropped out of the presidential race. Trump frequently touts his support from New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson.

During a press conference announcing the endorsement in February, Trump lauded Christie’s tenure as a governor and his barbs during the Republican presidential debates.

“Generally speaking, I’m not big on endorsements,” Trump said, adding, “This was an endorsement that really meant a lot.”

