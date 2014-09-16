DONALD TRUMP: I 'May' Save Atlantic City After All

Real estate mogul Donald Trump says he may start investing in the embattled Atlantic City, New Jersey, casino and hotel industry again.

The television personality’s name graces the Trump Taj Mahal and Trump Plaza, owned by Trump Entertainment Resorts, Inc., but he left the company in 2009. The city’s resort industry has since been plagued by financial difficulties.

Trump Entertainment filed for bankruptcy a week ago, saying that “absent significant expense reductions, the Trump Taj Mahal is expected to close on or shortly after Nov. 13.” But Trump signaled Tuesday morning that he is looking at giving the casinos a boost.

“I left Atlantic City years ago, good timing. Now I may buy back in, at much lower price, to save Plaza & Taj. They were run badly by funds!” Trump exclaimed on Twitter. “It is so sad to see what has happened to Atlantic City. So many bad decisions by the pols over the years – airport, convention center, etc.”

Trump, who is often accused of publicity stunts, has previously assailed the local Atlantic City political establishment for some of the beachfront resort’s struggles, including an allegedly flawed convention center.

“A lot of people say when I left that’s when it went bad,” Trump said of Atlantic City in August. “In one way I’m honored by that statement. But in another way, I feel badly about Atlantic City.”

Philadelphia magazine first reported Trump’s potential interest in rescuing the casinos.

