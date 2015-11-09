Donald Trump busted out some dance moves for a 'Hotline Bling' parody

NBC/screengrabDonald Trump dancing to ‘Hotline Bling.’
Real-estate mogul Donald Trump brought out some dance moves for “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.
The show, which was hosted by the Republican presidential candidate, featured a parody of Drake’s viral “Hotline Bling” video.
One of the dancer’s was Trump.
“We had a good time,” Trump said the next day on Fox News. “But Drake is a much better dancer than I am.”
Here’s Trump’s dancing:
Watch the full video below:
