Donald Trump busted out some dance moves for a 'Hotline Bling' parody

NBC/screengrab Donald Trump dancing to ‘Hotline Bling.’

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump brought out some dance moves for “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

The show, which was hosted by the Republican presidential candidate, featured a parody of Drake’s viral “Hotline Bling” video.

One of the dancer’s was Trump.

“We had a good time,” Trump said the next day on Fox News. “But Drake is a much better dancer than I am.”

Here’s Trump’s dancing:

Watch the full video below:

