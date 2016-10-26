How Donald Trump spends his billions

It’s well-known that Donald Trump is a very wealthy man, but his actual net worth has always been a bit of a question mark.
Throughout the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump has boasted about his wealth, at times claiming to be worth as much as US$10 billion. But as recent reports have shown, it’s likely that his net worth is considerably less — according to a recent Forbes investigation, for example, Trump’s wealth has declined in recent months as the value of his retail and office properties has gone down, and his net worth could now be closer to US$3.7 billion.
One thing is for certain, though: regardless of how many billions Trump has, he knows how to spread his fortune around.
Aside from running some of the best-known apartment buildings in the country, he also owns a personal portfolio of homes from Manhattan to Palm Beach, all of which are drenched in gold.
Donald Trump calls Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue home the majority of the time. Trump Tower is a 68-story skyscraper, and Trump sleeps in a triplex penthouse.
Trump's penthouse has a gold- and diamond-covered door, an indoor fountain, a painted ceiling, and an ornate chandelier. It's absolutely covered in marble.
Here's where Trump catches some shut-eye onboard. The pillow is embroidered with the family crest, as are most of the other pillows on the aircraft.
When he's not in the air, Trump motors around in his fleet of luxury cars. A longtime Rolls-Royce man, he also owns an electric blue 1997 Lamborghini Diablo and a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren from the mid-2000s.
In 1985, Trump bought the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach for $10 million and turned it into a private club. The club sits on 17 acres of prime south Florida real estate.
The mansion was built in 1924 by cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post. Trump lived on the property for 10 years before converting it to an exclusive private club.
In 1995, Trump purchased a 213-acre property in Bedford, NY, called Seven Springs. The 39,000-square-foot stone and glass mansion serves as a suburban home base for himself, his wife Melania, and their son Barron. Trump once told The Real Deal, 'I have homes in other locations, but I generally split my time between Bedford, Palm Beach and Manhattan.'
Perfect for a country joyride, Trump commissioned the team at Orange County Choppers to craft this custom motorcycle out of 24-karat gold and 'elite custom parts.'
At some point, he either gave or sold the vineyard -- Virginia's largest -- to his son Eric. Fun fact: Donald Trump doesn't drink alcohol of any kind.
In 2015, Trump gave his Sikorsky S-76 chopper a complete makeover. He spent a reported $750,000 on the redesign, which includes plenty of 24-karat gold plating. Trump also owns at least two other helicopters, in addition to a 1997 Cessna 750 Citation X.
Trump used to own a second mansion in Palm Beach, but he sold it to Russian tycoon Dmitry Rybolovlev in 2008.
