Exclusive Photos Of Donald Trump's Giant Palm Beach Estate

Photo: Courtesy of Jeff & Cary Lichtenstein

What kind of place would real estate tycoon Donald Trump call home?Something big, bought at a steal.



The Mar-A-Lago mansion was built in 1924 by cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post. When she died, the estate was willed to the government and declared a historic site. In 1985, however, the government was cutting costs and sold the 17-acre estate for $10 million to Trump.

Trump lived here for 10 years before converting it to a private club. Members enjoy 58 bedrooms, 33 bathrooms, 12 fireplaces and 3 bomb shelters.

