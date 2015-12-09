Donald Trump shrugs off Hitler comparisons

The Philadelphia Daily News blasted Donald Trump on Tuesday with a cover that compared the real-estate tycoon to Adolf Hitler.

But the Republican presidential front-runner didn’t seem particularly bothered by the attack.

During at least two Tuesday-morning interviews, Trump was asked about the cover, which criticised his proposal to suspend all Muslim immigration and tourism to the US.

“You’re increasingly being compared to Hitler. Does that give you any pause at all?” ABC’s George Stephanopoulos asked Trump on “This Week.”

“No,” Trump replied, citing Franklin D. Roosevelt’s actions during World War II.

“Because what I’m doing is no different than what FDR [did]. FDR’s solution for Germans, Italians, Japanese many years ago,” he continued. “This is a president who was highly respected by all. He did the same thing — if you look at what he was doing it was far worse.”

Later, during an interview on CNN’s “New Day,” host Chris Cuomo brought up the cover amid his back-and-forth with Trump. (He misidentified the newspaper as the Philadelphia Inquirer instead of the Philadelphia Daily News.)

“What does that mean, ‘They want the jihad?'” Cuomo said at one point. “You can’t just throw out notions without any kind of checking of them. This is what got you wound up on the ‘Philadelphia Inquirer’ on the front page like Hitler. They got you in a personage of Hitler right now, a characterization of that.”

“Philadelphia Inquirer, another newspaper going out of business,” Trump remarked.

