Donald Trump tweets out photo of taco bowl for Cinco de Mayo, says 'I love Hispanics'

Allan Smith
Donald TrumpScreenshot/Twitter

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump tweeted out a photo of the taco bowl he was enjoying for Cinco de Mayo on Thursday.

“I love Hispanics!” he wrote in the tweet.

Trump also opined that “The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill.”

Here’s Trump’s full tweet:

 

NOW WATCH: Trump just dropped more hints about a possible running mate

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.