Donald Trump tweets out photo of taco bowl for Cinco de Mayo, says 'I love Hispanics'

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump tweeted out a photo of the taco bowl he was enjoying for Cinco de Mayo on Thursday.
“I love Hispanics!” he wrote in the tweet.
Trump also opined that “The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill.”
Here’s Trump’s full tweet:
Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics! https://t.co/ufoTeQd8yA pic.twitter.com/k01Mc6CuDI
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2016
NOW WATCH: Trump just dropped more hints about a possible running mate
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.