Donald Trump questions Hillary Clinton's religious faith: 'There's nothing out there'

Donald Trump expressed scepticism on Tuesday about Hillary Clinton’s religious faith.

Speaking to a group of Evangelical voters behind closed doors in New York, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee implied that Clinton, a Methodist, may not be religious.

“The thing about Hillary in terms of religion is that she’s been in the public eye for years and years, and yet there’s nothing out there. There’s like nothing out there. It’s going to be an extension of Obama because with Obama you had your guard up. With Hillary you don’t,” Trump said.

Though the meeting was closed to reporters, Christian radio broadcaster E.W. Jackson posted several short video clips online of Trump’s appearance.

In the videos, Trump reiterated his gratitude for Evangelical Republican primary voters whom he credited for helping him clinch the nomination.

“The Evangelical vote was mostly gotten by me,” Trump said. “I ended up getting massive majorities in the Evangelical vote, and then people were saying ‘What’s going on?'”

Clinton has occasionally opened up about her religious faith on the campaign trail. In several town hall appearances earlier this year, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee ruminated at length on the impact of faith on her life.

“I feel very fortunate that I am a person of faith, that I was raised in my church and that I have had to deal and struggle with a lot of these issues about ambition and humility, about service and self-gratification, all of the human questions that all of us deal with,” Clinton said.

Following Trump’s meeting Tuesday afternoon, Clinton’s campaign blasted out a press release quoting slamming Trump.

“As an evangelical Christian, it troubles me deeply to see abuse of the vulnerable and intolerance toward religious minorities on the rise,” said Deborah Fikes, a former top advisor at the World Evangelical Association.

She added: “Mr. Trump’s proposals are not just un-Christian — they’re un-American and at odds with the values our country holds dearest.”

The Clinton campaign did not return Business Insider’s request for comment.

