Donald Trump slams Hillary Clinton's fundraising: 'She is raising is blood money'

CBS Donald Trump sitting for an interview on CBS.

Donald Trump is attempting to use Hillary Clinton’s fundraising against her.

In an interview that aired on “CBS This Morning” Wednesday, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee parlayed a question about his incredibly low fundraising haul into an attack on donations to the Clinton Foundation.

“I don’t want to devote the rest of my life to raising money from people,” Trump said. “And you know when she raises this money, every time she raises this money, she is making deals. They’re saying ‘Can I be the ambassador to this? Can I do that? Make sure my business I being taken care of.’ I mean, gimme a break. All of the money she is raising is blood money.”

He added: “Look, she is getting tremendous amounts from Wall Street. She is going to take care of Wall Street.”

Despite his own business ties to governments in the Middle East that enforce strict anti-LGBT laws, last week Trump criticised the former secretary of state over her nonprofit’s foundation’s acceptance of donations from the Saudi Arabian government, which has enforced strict anti-LGBT measures.

“How can you be a friend when you take many, many millions, tens of millions of dollars, $25 million from one country they think?” Trump said. “How can you be a friend when these countries are oppressive to LGBT, when they’re oppressive to everybody?”

For her part, Clinton has repeatedly attempted to paint the real-estate magnate as too lenient on the finance industry.

In a lengthy speech on Tuesday, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee tore into Trump’s tax plan and past support for easing regulations on Wall Street.

“Trump would take us back to where we were before the crisis. He’d rig the economy for Wall Street again,” Clinton said.

She added: “He said he wants to wipe out the tough rules we put on big banks. He said they created — quote — ‘a very bad situation.’ Well he’s got it backwards. The ‘very bad situation’ was millions of families seeing their homes and savings disappear.”

