Donald Trump is launching a website called LyingCrookedHillary.com

The same day Hillary Clinton’s campaign launched a website to attack Donald Trump on his business record, the bombastic billionaire announced the launch of his own website — LyingCrookedHillary.com.

The URL combines Trump’s favourite moniker for his likely rival in the presidential election — Crooked Hillary — with his often-used attack on her honesty.

“The Trump Campaign is announcing the roll out of the new website LyingCrookedHillary.com which will showcase some of Clinton’s most disastrous lies to the American people,” a campaign press release announced Tuesday.

“To receive early, exclusive access to the content, supporters should text TRUMP to 88022 on June 21st. The website will be rolled out over the following days via social media and emails to supporters.”

Clinton’s website is ArtoftheSteal.biz, a play on Trump’s famous book, “Art of the Deal.” The site went live on Tuesday, and later that day Clinton trashed Trump’s business record in a speech in Ohio, making the case that his economic plan is bad for the US.

Trump’s site is currently just a blank page. A WhoIs search shows the site was created on June 3.

