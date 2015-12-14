Donald Trump: Hillary Clinton 'Killed hundreds of thousands of people with her stupidity'

Donald Trump claimed Sunday that Hillary Clinton “killed hundreds of thousands of people with her stupidity” with her decisions as secretary of state, seemingly shocking his interviewer.

In a “Fox News Sunday” interview, Trump said Clinton and President Barack Obama’s foreign-policy decisions in Africa and the Middle East resulted in the deaths of “hundreds of thousands” of people.

“She is the one that caused all this problem with her stupid policies. You look at what she did with Libya, what she did with Syria. Look at Egypt, what happened with Egypt, a total mess.”

“She was truly — if not the — one of the worst secretaries of state in the history of the country,” he added. “She talks about me being dangerous. She’s killed hundreds of thousands of people with her stupidity.”

Wallace pushed Trump to clarify what he meant.

“The Middle East is a total disaster under her,” Trump said.

Trump was responding to an interview this week in which Clinton said Trump’s plan to temporarily ban most Muslims from travelling to the US was dangerous.

“He has gone way over the line. And what he’s saying now is not only shameful and wrong — it’s dangerous,” Clinton said.

The former secretary of state said Trump’s proposal “plays right into the hands of terrorists” by alienating Muslims in Western countries and framing terrorism as a clash between Islam and the West.

“I don’t say that lightly, but it does. He is giving them a great propaganda tool, a way to recruit more folks from Europe and the United States,” Clinton said. “And because it’s kind of crossed that line, I think everybody and especially other Republicans need to stand up and say, ‘Enough. You’ve gone too far.'”

