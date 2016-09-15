Donald Trump appears to take swipe at Hillary Clinton's stamina

Donald Trump appeared to take a swipe at Hillary Clinton’s stamina at a Wednesday evening rally.

While speaking in Ohio, Trump noted how hot it was in the room.

“You think Hillary would be able to stand up here for an hour and do this?” he rhetorically asked the crowd. “I don’t know. I don’t think so.”

Clinton was seen on video struggling to stand and walk after her campaign said she “overheated” at a Sunday memorial event marking the 15th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks. Clinton’s doctor later released a statement saying the Democratic presidential candidate’s fatigue was related to a previously undisclosed pneumonia diagnosis.

Trump later said at the rally Clinton was “lying in bed” recovering and that he “wanted her better” so she could return to the campaign trail.

Previously, Trump has refrained from commenting on Clinton’s health. He refused to do so in an interview Tuesday night with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

