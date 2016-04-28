TRUMP: I haven't quite recovered from Clinton 'shouting' her message

Donald Trump mused Wednesday he doesn’t like the way Hillary Clinton “shouts” her message about women’s issues, lamenting that he’ll “have to get used to a lot of that” over the course of the presidential race.

Trump, who dominated Republican primary contests on Tuesday night, called into MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Wednesday and discussed Clinton, at this point the all-but-certain Democratic nominee.

Trump took heat Tuesday night for saying that Clinton is “playing the woman’s card” and that she would only get 5% of the vote if she were a man.

Co-host Mike Brzezinski mentioned Clinton’s strengths on women’s issues when Trump took issue with the way Clinton speaks.

“Well I haven’t quite recovered — it’s early in the morning — from her shouting that message,” Trump said.

“And I know a lot of people would say, ‘You can’t say that about a woman.’ Because of course a woman doesn’t shout, but the way she shouted that message was, uh, not, ooh, I just, that’s the way she said it and it’s, uh, I guess I’ll have to get used to a lot of that over the next four or five months,” he said.

Brzezinski then asked about the issues of equal pay and abortion.

“Oh, we’re going to do very well,” Trump said. “We’re going to do very well with Hillary and with women as soon as we start our process against her. We’re going to do very well.”

He also implied that Clinton might still be disqualified from running because of the controversy surrounding her use of personal email while she was secretary of state.

