TRUMP: Hillary Clinton could 'shoot somebody with 20,000 people watching' and not be prosecuted

Right Side Broadcasting/YouTube Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Pensacola, Florida on September 9, 2016.

At a campaign rally in Pensacola, Florida Friday night, Donald Trump said Hillary Clinton could shoot someone without repercussions.

First, the Republican presidential candidate sarcastically praised his Democratic opponent.

“The only thing she’s done well — and she’ll go down in history for it, I have to admit — is getting out of trouble with the emails. That’s the single greatest achievement of Hillary Clinton,” he said, and the crowd began to chant, “Lock her up.”

And then Trump continued:

“She could walk into this arena right now and shoot somebody with 20,000 people watching, right smack in the middle of the heart, and she wouldn’t be prosecuted, OK? That is what’s happened to our country.”

In January, Trump characterised himself in a similar way:

“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody,” he said at a campaign rally in Iowa. “And I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK? It’s like incredible.”

Throughout his speech on Friday, Trump co-opted a line from the Clinton campaign, painting his Democratic opponent as an unfit leader.

“Personally, I think she’s an unstable person,” he said. “She’s trigger-happy, pushing recklessly for regime change, but never creating or promoting civility or advancing the core interests of the United States that we all love.”

Earlier in the day, Clinton returned to the podium after ending a press conference to deliver a scathing critique of Trump.

“Every day that goes by, this just becomes more and more of a reality-television story,” she said. “It’s not a serious presidential campaign.”

