Donald Trump challenges Hillary Clinton to hold a press conference: 'I think it's time'

Donald Trump concluded a lengthy Florida press conference Wednesday morning by challenging Hillary Clinton to hold one of her own.

“So ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much,” Trump said at the end of an approximately hour-long news conference held at his resort in Doral. “I think it’s time for Hillary Clinton to do a news conference because it’s been almost a year now. And it would be interesting to see how she does.”

It has been 235 days since Clinton last held a press conference.

Instead, the former secretary of state has opted to dole out one-on-one interviews with various members of the media.

A representative for Clinton’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday about Trump’s comments.

When asked earlier this month about the lack of press conference, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the Democratic National Committee chair who was forced to resign over the DNC email leak, insisted Clinton had “regular interactions with the press.”

Clinton was formally nominated for president Tuesday by the Democratic Party. She is scheduled to formally accept the nomination during a prime speech Thursday at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

