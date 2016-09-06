Donald Trump on Hillary Clinton: 'I don't think she has a presidential look'

ABC Donald Trump and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence speak to David Muir

Donald Trump doubled down Tuesday on his assertion that Hillary Clinton doesn’t have a “presidential look.”

In an ABC interview aired in part on Tuesday, the Republican presidential nominee stood by comments suggesting Clinton does not have the “stamina” or the appearance to be president. Trump also asserted that the former secretary of state would not have had a successful trip to Mexico, as he insists he did last week.

“I just don’t think she has a presidential look. And you need a presidential look, you have to get the job done,” Trump said. “I think if she went to Mexico, she would have had a total failure. We had a great success.”

Trump also dismissed questions about whether he has the temperament to be president, saying that his temperament is his “single greatest asset.”

The real-estate magnate asked a crowd in Ohio over the weekend if Clinton looked presidential, and previously tweeted that neither Clinton and running mate Sen. Tim Kaine have a presidential appearance.

The Clinton campaign did not appear particularly amused by Trump’s comments.

In a separate interview with ABC that aired on Tuesday, Kaine shot back.

“That’s an idiotic comment,” he said.

NOW WATCH: Naked Donald Trump statues are popping up across America



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.