US PRESIDENTIAL BETTING: Donald Trump's odds are crumbling

Donald Trump’s presidential hopes are crumbling according to bookmakers, who have lengthened his odds of winning November’s presidential election even more than they did last week.

Trump is currently averaging odds of 5/2 to beat Hillary Clinton, even more down on the 7/4 odds bookies gave him just over a week ago.

Trump’s campaign has been in trouble ever since high-profile Republicans criticised his insinuation that Ghazala Khan — the mother of an American Muslim soldier killed on duty — was forced to be quiet while her husband spoke at the Democratic National Convention.

Since then he has also been reluctant to endorse other Republicans like Paul Ryan and John McCain, and some have even wondered if the GOP will try to force him out of the race, and replace him with another candidate.

Evan McMullin, a former CIA agent, has become so sick of the image Trump is giving the Republicans that he has announced himself as an alternative independent candidate for disillusioned conservatives, saying “it’s never too late to do the right thing, and America deserves much better than either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton can offer us.”

On top of that, 50 Republican defence experts have written an open letter denouncing Trump’s candidacy, declaring that “we are convinced that in the Oval Office, he would be the most reckless President in American history.”

A CNN “Poll of Polls,” which takes into account six other major polls, currently has Clinton leading Trump 49% to 39%.

The Clinton camp said on Monday that it was ready for three upcoming one-on-one debates with Trump, the first of which is scheduled for September 26:

“Our campaign is not interested in playing along with a debate about debates, or bargaining around them. The only issue now is whether Donald Trump is going to show up to debate at the date, times, places and formats set by the commission last year through a bipartisan process. We will accept the commission’s invitation and expect Donald Trump to do the same.”

Here are Clinton and Trump’s current odds to win the presidential election:

Ladbrokes: Clinton 3/10 — Trump 5/2

Clinton 3/10 — Trump 5/2 William Hill: Clinton 3/10 — Trump 5/2

Clinton 3/10 — Trump 5/2 Betfair: Clinton 3/10 — Trump 5/2

Clinton 3/10 — Trump 5/2 Paddy Power: Clinton 1/4 — Trump 11/4

Clinton 1/4 — Trump 11/4 Sky Bet: Clinton 2/7 — Trump 5/2

