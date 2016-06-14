Donald Trump just blasted Hillary Clinton in his first major speech since the Orlando attack

In his first campaign speech since the Sunday terror attack in Orlando, Florida, Donald Trump came out firing against Hillary Clinton, characterising his likely rival as weak on immigration policy and as an advocate of a gun policy that would “disarm law-abiding Americans.”

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee went after his Democratic rival in remarks at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire. He blasted Clinton for refusing to “say the words ‘radical Islam'” — which she did Monday — and emphasised the need to reform US immigration laws.

“I don’t know if you know this, but just a few weeks before San Bernardino, the slaughter … Hillary Clinton explained her refusal to say the words ‘radical Islam,'” Trump said. “Here is what she said, exact quote: ‘Muslims are peaceful and tolerant people and have nothing whatsoever to do with terrorism.'”

Trump also slammed Clinton for suggesting that the solution to stopping terror attack is banning guns.

“They tried that in France, which has among the toughest gun laws anywhere in the world, and 130 people were brutally murdered by Islamic terrorists in cold blood,” Trump said, in reference to the Paris terror attacks late last year, for which ISIS claimed responsibility.

He added: “Her plan is to disarm law-abiding Americans, abolishing the Second Amendment, and leaving only the bad guys and terrorists with guns. No good. Not going to happen, folks. Not going to happen.”

Trump accused Clinton of wanting to “take away Americans’ guns” and admit into the country “the very people who want to slaughter us.”

“‘Let them come into the country, we don’t have guns, let them come in, let them have all the fun they want,'” Trump said, mocking Clinton.

“I will be meeting with the NRA … to discuss how to ensure Americans have the means to protect themselves in this age of terror,” Trump continued. “I will be always defending the Second Amendment.”

He then turned to Clinton’s immigration policies.

“The bottom line is that Hillary supports policies that bring the threat of radical Islam into America and allow it to grow overseas, and it is growing,” Trump said. “Hillary Clinton’s catastrophic immigration plan will bring vastly more radical Islamic immigration into this country, threatening not only our society, but our entire way of life.”

A 29-year-old gunman killed at least 49 people at an LGBTQ nightclub in Orlando early Sunday. He pledged allegiance to the terrorist group ISIS (also known as the Islamic State, ISIL, or Daesh). He was a US citizen, but his parents emigrated from Afghanistan.

The Clinton campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump’s speech. In a statement Sunday, Clinton campaign spokeswoman Jennifer Palmieri told Business Insider that Trump had spent the day putting out “political attacks, weak platitudes, and self-congratulations.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.